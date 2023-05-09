Rosenbaum Jay D. Sells 1,897 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Rosenbaum Jay D. lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,400 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 749.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,256 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $95,568,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,599.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,041,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $29.68. 8,819,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,862,935. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 60,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,688. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.