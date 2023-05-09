Rosenbaum Jay D. Sells 433 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Rosenbaum Jay D. cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.9% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 558,398 shares of company stock valued at $35,011,051. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

KO traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $63.52. 4,345,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,942,656. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.93 and its 200 day moving average is $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

