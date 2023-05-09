Royal Bank of Canada Raises Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target to GBX 220

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 205 ($2.59) to GBX 220 ($2.78) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.27) to GBX 200 ($2.52) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($2.90) to GBX 200 ($2.52) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.15) to GBX 195 ($2.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 209 ($2.64).

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

VMUK traded up GBX 5.05 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 149.50 ($1.89). The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,704. The stock has a market cap of £2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 415.28, a PEG ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.97. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 200 ($2.52). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 152.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 166.16.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

