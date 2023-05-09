RPC (NYSE:RES) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RES. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RPC from $8.50 to $8.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of RPC from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of RES stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. RPC has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.57 million. RPC had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 35.56%. RPC’s quarterly revenue was up 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPC will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

RPC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. RPC’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 2.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in RPC by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in RPC by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in RPC by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of RPC by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

