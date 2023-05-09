Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ RBCN opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. Rubicon Technology has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

