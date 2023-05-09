Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Insider Sells $1,061,250.00 in Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,061,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 8th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,750 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $204,725.00.
- On Thursday, April 13th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $1,052,500.00.
- On Tuesday, April 11th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 6,171 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $259,367.13.
Ryan Specialty Price Performance
Ryan Specialty stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.16. The company had a trading volume of 775,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,933. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 77.30 and a beta of 0.43. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $46.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on RYAN. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.
About Ryan Specialty
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
Further Reading
