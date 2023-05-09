Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Insider Sells $1,061,250.00 in Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,061,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,750 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $204,725.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $1,052,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 6,171 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $259,367.13.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Ryan Specialty stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.16. The company had a trading volume of 775,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,933. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 77.30 and a beta of 0.43. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $46.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 41.98% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RYAN. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

