Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

Shares of RHP traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.38. The company had a trading volume of 80,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $70.46 and a 12-month high of $97.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

