Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.20% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.40.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance
Shares of RHP traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.38. The company had a trading volume of 80,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $70.46 and a 12-month high of $97.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.59.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
