Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Up 8.5%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) shares rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.01 and last traded at $6.01. Approximately 194,914 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,108,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SANA. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANA. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

