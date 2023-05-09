SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

SB Financial Group Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $87.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.80.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 51.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

