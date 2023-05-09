ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) were up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.99 and last traded at $27.81. Approximately 14,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 96,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ScanSource in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ScanSource Stock Up 7.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $716.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.27.

Insider Transactions at ScanSource

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.13 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,500 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ScanSource

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,029,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,998,000 after buying an additional 115,678 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 19.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,286,000 after buying an additional 103,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,623,000 after buying an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ScanSource by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 74,404 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

