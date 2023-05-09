Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741,151 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $17,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 324,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,491,000 after buying an additional 102,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.61. 72,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,545. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average of $54.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $57.69.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

