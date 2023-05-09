Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.78. 400,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average is $33.65. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $36.03.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

