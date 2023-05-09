Scotiabank Raises SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target to C$30.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on SSR Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on SSR Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of SSRM traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$23.09. 374,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,581. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of C$4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.92. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of C$17.01 and a 52 week high of C$27.01.

In other news, Senior Officer Fady Adel Edward Farid sold 2,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.26, for a total value of C$53,958.30. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

