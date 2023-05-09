Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.18

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.18 and last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 105986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -317.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Rating ) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). As a group, analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 17.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 24,880 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 56.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 64.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 75.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

