Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Trading Down 2.0 %

Sealed Air stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.64. 1,034,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.23. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $65.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 334.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.