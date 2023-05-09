Seaview Investment Managers LLC Acquires 999 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.3% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 3,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,930,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $819,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.52.

Insider Activity

PayPal Trading Down 11.7 %

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $8.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.67. The company had a trading volume of 41,434,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,703,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.85. The firm has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

