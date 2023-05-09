Seaview Investment Managers LLC Acquires New Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 110,407 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,000. Shell comprises approximately 2.5% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.67. 2,168,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,899,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.24.

Shell Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

SHEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.59) to GBX 3,000 ($37.85) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,934.83.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.