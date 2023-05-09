Seaview Investment Managers LLC Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ASML stock traded down $12.52 on Tuesday, reaching $642.47. 339,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,173. The company has a market capitalization of $253.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $698.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $638.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $610.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML Company Profile

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.