Seaview Investment Managers LLC Sells 11,779 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,055 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 11,779 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up 2.2% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.2 %

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial cut ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.11.

Shares of COP traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,474,395. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.27. The firm has a market cap of $122.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

