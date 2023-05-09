Seaview Investment Managers LLC Takes $277,000 Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 372.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,656.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 472.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 351,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 290,081 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 5.2 %

SOXL traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 35,867,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,830,750. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $26.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

