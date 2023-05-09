Seaview Investment Managers LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 39,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $655,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,382. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.68 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

