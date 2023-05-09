Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) PT Lowered to $104.00

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SIGI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.17.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $103.74 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.26 and a 200 day moving average of $94.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.13). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $999.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

In related news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $698,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 79.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

