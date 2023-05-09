Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Up 4.6%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.71 and last traded at $11.67. 176,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 484,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Up 5.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Sendas Distribuidora Increases Dividend

Sendas Distribuidora ( NYSE:ASAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0506 per share. This is a boost from Sendas Distribuidora’s previous — dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 46.8% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,424,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,321 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 358,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 345,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 70,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. 4.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sendas Distribuidora

(Get Rating)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.