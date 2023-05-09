Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $413,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,653,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $228.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.