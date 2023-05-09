Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 1,989 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

NYSE:GE opened at $100.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $109.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $102.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

