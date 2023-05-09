Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Gap Up to $8.92

Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.92, but opened at $9.24. Service Properties Trust shares last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 101,681 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SVC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.25.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Service Properties Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,214,000 after buying an additional 146,822 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 130,851 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.