ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $586.00 at Morgan Stanley

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.68% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on NOW. BNP Paribas raised ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on ServiceNow from $478.00 to $511.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.47.
ServiceNow Stock Performance
ServiceNow stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $441.67. 458,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $90.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $521.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.08.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after buying an additional 320,130 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after purchasing an additional 727,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,009,542,000 after purchasing an additional 182,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,956,000 after purchasing an additional 499,675 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ServiceNow (NOW)
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
- Palantir: Bottoming On Unprecedented Demand
- Duke Energy Held Up Against Market Volatility: Here’s Why
- Arista Networks: Cloud Computing Selloff Creates an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.