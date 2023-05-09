Shayne & CO. LLC Sells 1,120 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Shayne & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Italy ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Shayne & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Shayne & CO. LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWI. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,016,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 172,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 33,844 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWI stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $31.68. 36,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,417. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $32.09.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

