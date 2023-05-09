Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Lowered to GBX 2,850 at Berenberg Bank

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,000 ($37.85) to GBX 2,850 ($35.96) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($36.59) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,000 ($37.85) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($34.70) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($37.85) to GBX 2,950 ($37.22) in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,200 ($40.38) to GBX 3,100 ($39.12) and set a top pick rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,875.82 ($36.29).

LON:SHEL traded down GBX 12.37 ($0.16) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,378.13 ($30.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,634,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,852,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,908.60 ($24.08) and a one year high of GBX 2,613.50 ($32.98). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,410.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,396.11. The company has a market cap of £162.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 549.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,217.09%.

In other Shell news, insider Wael Sawan purchased 7,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($31.32) per share, with a total value of £179,026.66 ($225,901.15). Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

