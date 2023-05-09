Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Truist Financial

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHLS. Barclays downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.34.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SHLS traded up $4.01 on Tuesday, hitting $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,581,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,824. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $32.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 39.03% and a return on equity of 59.78%. The firm had revenue of $94.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 6,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $146,799.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $11,653,378.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $594,165,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,675,247 shares in the company, valued at $89,124,739.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 6,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $146,799.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,653,378.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,713,191 shares of company stock valued at $598,715,177. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 511.6% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Recommended Stories

