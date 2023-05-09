Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $64.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating and set a $48.30 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.22.

Shopify stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82. Shopify has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $65.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Equities analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 14.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

