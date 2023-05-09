Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Director David W. Moore Acquires 875 Shares

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) Director David W. Moore bought 875 shares of Shore Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $10,071.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,179.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shore Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shore Bancshares stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. 37,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,989. The firm has a market cap of $223.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHBI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Shore Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 28.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 100.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,110 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

