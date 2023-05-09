Simmons Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,001,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after buying an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,998,000 after purchasing an additional 928,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,702,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,453,000 after purchasing an additional 608,587 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $90.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.78. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $106.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Company Profile



Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

