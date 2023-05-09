Simmons Bank Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYF. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,098,000 after purchasing an additional 187,220 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 113,612 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 407,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,503,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $70.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.83. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $82.30.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

