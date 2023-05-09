Simmons Bank Lowers Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,399 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

FHI stock opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.05. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 39.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,579.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,579.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $388,578.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,036,979.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,897 shares of company stock valued at $623,528. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

