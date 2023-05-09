Simmons Bank Sells 1,025 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGIB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.81. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $53.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

