Simmons Bank Sells 1,350 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in ABB were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in ABB during the third quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ABB by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in ABB by 62.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. ABB had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

