Simmons Bank Sells 250 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $649,000.

VOX stock opened at $97.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.17. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $105.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

