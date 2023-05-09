Simmons Bank Sells 970 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 29.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 40.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.