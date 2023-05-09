SOMESING (SSX) Trading Down 6.9% Over Last Week

SOMESING (SSX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $48.80 million and approximately $614,386.89 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING token can now be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,780,843,954 tokens. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

SOMESING Token Trading

