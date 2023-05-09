Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 1,216 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,931 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,801,337,000 after purchasing an additional 912,545 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,357,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,186 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,157,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,337,444,000 after purchasing an additional 383,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,004,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,218,771,000 after purchasing an additional 126,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $232.56. 1,527,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,131,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.96.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

