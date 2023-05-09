Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 217 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.2% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,047 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 141.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,834,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $169,838,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 558,398 shares of company stock valued at $35,011,051. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $63.50. 3,936,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,938,001. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.93 and a 200 day moving average of $61.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

