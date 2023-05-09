Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 946 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Aflac by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Aflac by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,054 shares of company stock valued at $6,672,094. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.70. The stock had a trading volume of 436,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,481. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.47. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

