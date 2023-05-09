Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) President Calvin C. Hurst Buys 500 Shares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) President Calvin C. Hurst acquired 500 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $11,030.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,420. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.47. 15,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,485. The stock has a market cap of $180.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $49.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.80.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 130.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Southern First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Southern First Bancshares from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.