Southern (NYSE:SO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.14.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.69. 4,204,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200,021. Southern has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Southern’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,289 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Southern by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

