S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

S&P Global Trading Up 0.7 %

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,269 shares of company stock worth $6,587,360. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPGI traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $357.61. The stock had a trading volume of 119,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,534. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $395.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.35. The firm has a market cap of $115.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

