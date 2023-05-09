SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,229 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 174,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 49,636 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,000,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 203,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 24,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,133,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,926. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.42.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

