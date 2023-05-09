SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 78,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 37,641 shares.The stock last traded at $55.58 and had previously closed at $55.78.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.75. The company has a market cap of $600.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $234,000.

About SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

