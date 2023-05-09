SSR Mining Inc. (ASX:SSR) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.08

SSR Mining Inc. (ASX:SSR – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, May 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.27.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

