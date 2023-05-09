SSR Mining Inc. (ASX:SSR) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.08

SSR Mining Inc. (ASX:SSR – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, May 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.
SSR Mining Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.27.
About SSR Mining
