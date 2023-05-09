Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Gap Down to $5.84

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $5.52. Stagwell shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 318,506 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.
Stagwell Stock Down 7.7 %
The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95.
In other news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $77,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,502,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,250,522.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stagwell news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $652,812.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,184,955.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 12,000,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $77,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,502,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,250,522.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,406,103 shares of company stock worth $105,491,242 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STGW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.
Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.
