Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Gap Down to $5.84

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $5.52. Stagwell shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 318,506 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Stagwell Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stagwell

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $708.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.23 million. Stagwell had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $77,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,502,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,250,522.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stagwell news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $652,812.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,184,955.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 12,000,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $77,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,502,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,250,522.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,406,103 shares of company stock worth $105,491,242 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stagwell

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STGW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

